Rare photo: Ram Charan’s all three kids in one frame

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela made their 14th wedding anniversary extra special by sharing a beautiful family moment with fans. The couple took to Instagram and posted the first glimpse of their newborn twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi.

The picture did not reveal the faces of the children. Instead, it showed the tiny hands of their three kids, including their elder daughter Klin Kaara. Upasana captioned the post, “Heart is full,” along with an infinity emoji.

Ram Charan Upasana Twins First Photo Goes Viral

Soon after the post was shared, fans and celebrities filled the comments section with love and blessings. The simple and emotional photo quickly went viral on social media, as it was the first time fans got a glimpse of the couple’s twins.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in June 2023. The couple later welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, earlier this year.

Ram Charan earlier opened up about the meaning behind his children’s names. Their son’s name, Shivram, is inspired by Lord Shiva and Lord Rama. It represents strength, devotion, discipline, and righteousness.

Their daughter’s name, Anveera Devi, also carries a powerful meaning. “Veera” means bravery, while “An” adds the meaning of something limitless. “Devi” represents divine feminine strength and grace.

Ram Charan And Upasana Family Life

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in Hyderabad in June 2012. They were friends for many years before their relationship turned into love. Today, they are one of the most admired celebrity couples in Telugu cinema and business circles.

Upasana has often spoken about motherhood and the happiness of raising three children. She also praised Ram Charan for being a hands-on father.

Ram Charan Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in the sports drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor. His next film is expected to be directed by Sukumar, who previously worked with him in Rangasthalam.