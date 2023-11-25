Ras Al Khaimah ranks 1st in Gulf, 4th globally as best city for expats

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2023 10:08 pm IST
Ras Al Khaimah

In a significant milestone achieved by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ras Al Khaimah has been ranked first amongst Gulf countries and fourth globally out of 49 best cities to live and work in, in 2023, according to a new survey by global network InterNations.

In the Expat Insider Survey 2023, the German research company quizzed more than 12,000 people from 172 countries and territories to understand expat life globally.

Ras Al Khaimah excelled in five categories, they are:

  • Quality of life
  • Ease of settling in
  • Working abroad
  • Personal finance
  • Expatriate essentials index, which covers digital life, administration topics, housing and language.
Ras Al Khaimah has been recognized internationally for its exceptional living and working environment, aligning with the strategic vision of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Heba Fatani, Director-General of the emirate’s Government Media Office, praised Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to creating a safe, hospitable, and prosperous society that attracts global citizens.

Malaga, Alicante and Valencia were ranked as the top three expat cities, based on ease of settling in, great healthcare and good personal finances.

Among the Gulf cities surveyed by InterNations

CitiesGulf rankGlobal rank
Ras Al Khaimah14
Abu Dhabi25
Muscat310
Dubai411
Riyadh521
Doha624

Top 10 cities for expatriates to live and work

CitiesGlobal Rank
Malaga1
Alicante2
Valencia3
Ras Al Khaimah4
Abu Dhabi5
Madrid6
Mexico City7
Kuala Lumpur8
Bangkok9
Muscat10

Bottom 10 cities

CitiesGlobal Rank
Milan49
Rome48
Vancouver47
Hamburg46
Berlin45

