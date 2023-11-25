Ras Al Khaimah ranks 1st in Gulf, 4th globally as best city for expats

In a significant milestone achieved by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ras Al Khaimah has been ranked first amongst Gulf countries and fourth globally out of 49 best cities to live and work in, in 2023, according to a new survey by global network InterNations.

In the Expat Insider Survey 2023, the German research company quizzed more than 12,000 people from 172 countries and territories to understand expat life globally.

Ras Al Khaimah excelled in five categories, they are:

Quality of life

Ease of settling in

Working abroad

Personal finance

Expatriate essentials index, which covers digital life, administration topics, housing and language.

Ras Al Khaimah has been recognized internationally for its exceptional living and working environment, aligning with the strategic vision of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Heba Fatani, Director-General of the emirate’s Government Media Office, praised Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to creating a safe, hospitable, and prosperous society that attracts global citizens.

Malaga, Alicante and Valencia were ranked as the top three expat cities, based on ease of settling in, great healthcare and good personal finances.

Among the Gulf cities surveyed by InterNations

Cities Gulf rank Global rank Ras Al Khaimah 1 4 Abu Dhabi 2 5 Muscat 3 10 Dubai 4 11 Riyadh 5 21 Doha 6 24

Top 10 cities for expatriates to live and work

Cities Global Rank Malaga 1 Alicante 2 Valencia 3 Ras Al Khaimah 4 Abu Dhabi 5 Madrid 6 Mexico City 7 Kuala Lumpur 8 Bangkok 9 Muscat 10

