Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan’s reunion this week!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss stage has long served as a platform for Salman Khan to reunite with co-actors from his films, and the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar promises another star-studded reunion. Salman will meet Rashmika Mandanna, his co-star from the Bollywood film Sikandar, in a special segment.

Reports suggest that the shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has been moved from Friday to Thursday, as Bhaijaan will be travelling to Riyadh for an event.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

In addition to Rashmika, celebrity guests including singers Shaan and Jasmine Sandlas will also be seen in Bigg Boss 19. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Rashmika Mandanna will be promoting their upcoming film Thama on the show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 house has witnessed a week full of intense confrontations, shifting loyalties, and emotional moments, keeping viewers hooked this week. Fans are eager to see how Salman will address the contestants and bring order to the heated atmosphere.