Rashmika Mandanna removed from Kannada film industry. Actress reacts

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is currently at the peak of her career. She is one of the top and most prominent actresses in the South film industry. She even made her Bollywood debut with the recently released film Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

While she is achieving great success professionally, controversies do not seem to leave her alone. She has been deeply involved in numerous controversies, ranging from her alleged affair with Vijay Deverakonda to her alleged ban from the Kannada film industry.

Rashmika Mandanna’s remark on Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara sparked heated debate, and it was even reported that the actress has been banned from working in the Kannada film industry.

All of this happened because of the controversy that occurred a few weeks ago when Rashmika was asked if she had watched Rishabh Shetty-starrer Kantara, and she replied ‘no’. Soon, this turned into a controversy, with several fans slamming her for holding ‘zero respect towards the Kannada film industry, which is her motherland.

In one recent interview with Curly Tales, she was talking about her initial experience of becoming an actor and how she got the opportunity. The actress refused to take the name of the production house Paramvah Studios (Kannada Production House through which she made her debut) as she said, I got a call from “this production house apparently”. This has left her Karnataka fans furious as she is allegedly disrespecting her roots.

Post this, speculations were rife that Rashmika has been banned from working in the Kannada film industry. However, Rashmika Mandanna has cleared the air by quashing all the rumours.

During her recent media interaction, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about trolls targeting her, the Kantara controversy, and her ban from the industry. She stated that she has nothing but love for those who troll her.

She also justified the fact that she was asked if she had seen the film only two days after its release, and by then she hadn’t. Later, she saw the film and even messaged the team about it. She stated she received a “thank you” from them.

Talking about the reports of her facing a ban in Karnataka, she said, “So far, I haven’t been banned.” We hope that this clearance from Rashmika Mandanna will put all the rumours to a full stop.