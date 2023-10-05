Rashmika Mandanna shines in pricy saree in Dubai, it is worth Rs...

Mumbai: Popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is keeping her fans updated with all her latest activities on social media. She has gained a massive fan following since a few years and is also known as ‘National Crush’ among her fans. The actress’s looks are praised everywhere and most of her fans follow her style religiously.

Rashmika Mandanna’s outfits have become a trend and recently she announced on her Instagram post that she has become obsessed with sarees. The saree she wore is trending on social media currently and some fans are asking for its cost as Pushpa actress is slaying in it.

The dust pink saree by Arpita Mehta that Rashmika wore costs reportedly Rs 2.6L. Yes, you read that right! The embroidery work done on the saree is done by artists with hand and it is adding more to its stunning look.

Well, do you think it is too costly? It is not of course for Rashmika as she has done various big projects in the past few years and has amassed a huge wealth. She has a lot of projects in her kitty too. She will be next seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor on big screen.