Rashmika Mandanna suffers serious injury while shooting

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly sustained a serious hip injury while filming an intense dance sequence. Currently shooting for her upcoming films Ranabaali and Mysaa, Rashmika is said to have pushed through demanding action and dance schedules, which has resulted in a complete tendon detachment in her hip.

According to reports, doctors were surprised by the severity of the injury, stating that this kind of tendon damage is usually seen in athletes who undergo rigorous physical training.

Medical experts have advised the actress to take complete rest for the next six weeks, followed by a structured rehabilitation program to aid her recovery and help restore strength.

As one of Indian cinema’s busiest pan-India stars, Rashmika is currently balancing the shoots of four major films while also fulfilling commitments as the face of nearly 30 national and international brands. The injury is expected to impact the schedules of her ongoing film shoots and several advertising campaigns.

Fans across the country have flooded social media with messages wishing the actress a speedy and complete recovery, hoping to see her back on set soon.