Rathore urges patience on Ajmer Dargah case amid ongoing controversy

Jaipur: Amid the controversy over notices by a local court on a petition claiming that the Ajmer Dargah was built over a Shiva temple, former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore on Sunday said it was immature to comment anything until any case reaches the hearing stage.

“It would not be appropriate to take this matter forward now. Whatever decision the court will take, everyone will have to accept it. Until any case reaches the hearing stage, it is immature to say anything,” he told reporters during his Ajmer visit on Sunday.

A local court in Ajmer, known worldwide for the dargah visited by thousands of devotees cutting across religious lines every day, issued notices seeking the responses of the dargah committee, the Union government and the ASI on Wednesday.

The notices were issued on a petition that claimed the dargah was built over a Shiva temple, a claim that has sparked a controversy.

Rathore, in a press conference in circuit house, described the decisions taken by the BJP government in the state as historic.

The BJP leader said that the Cabinet on Saturday approved the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2024.

“This bill was awaited for a long time,” he said.