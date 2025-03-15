Ratnagiri police calls it ‘tradition’ after mob attempts to forcefully enter mosque

Amid viral videos showing a mob of Hindutva followers in Maharashtra allegedly attempting to enter a Ratnagiri mosque by ramming a huge wooden structure onto its gates, police denied any claims of ‘forced entry’ and clarified that the videos depict an old tradition followed during the Shimga festival.

However, they stated that a case has been registered against those who raised slogans.

Gate ramming unprecedented: Locals

The two-kilometre-long procession, which concluded at a nearby temple, saw controversy this year after some participants allegedly attempted to ram a mosque gate with a wooden structure, leading to sloganeering. Interestingly, locals confirmed to various news reports that this was an “age-old custom”. However, ramming the mosque gates was unprecedented.

A viral video showed the wooden structure being hurled into the air multiple times, which locals stated was also part of the Shimga festival and not an attack on the mosque, as claimed in several social media posts. The situation briefly escalated with a heated exchange between both sides. After the wooden structure struck the gates, mosque authorities pushed them back multiple times, reported The Quint.

In one of the viral videos, a local was heard saying, “You should not have pushed the gate. The Holi (tree trunk) would not have entered the premises. You should not have pushed. That is our God.” Following this, the police intervened and an FIR was lodged under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for unlawful assembly over alleged sloganeering.

Authorities are also monitoring social media posts spreading misleading claims.

Holi is the festival of colours celebrated with communal harmony for years in India. While northern India celebrates Holika Dahan (the burning of the demoness Holika), Shimga is celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa, where old wood and unwanted items are burnt, symbolizing the cleansing of negativity.

Maharashtra minister, Asaduddin Owaisi reacts

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde fraction) leader Nitesh Rane dismissed reports of communal disturbance claiming the incident was exaggerated. He said the mosque’s gates were shut this year, which escalated tensions, but the situation was quickly brought under control.

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a video of the incident questioning Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on whether proper legal action would be taken.

Netizens call for action against Ratnagiri mosque attack

After the video went viral, many netizens took to social media platforms to express their dismay and frustration over religion being used to incite communal disharmony. One X user said, “All of this happened during the holy month of Ramadan when our brothers were peacefully praying inside the mosque. Please pray for the safety of our brothers & sisters in the vicinity.”

Another X user said, “It is impossible in this total hypocrisy although it could be made possible only in democracy. Which is almost finished, from where we get impartial justice. (Very) shame on such anti-social fringe elements insulting the whole Sanatan religion, the symbol of love, mercy and harmony.”