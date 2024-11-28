Raut reacts on Maharashtra poll results

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said people of the country will never forgive those who stole their mandate, a reference to the Mahayuti’s victory in the recently-held Maharashtra assembly polls.

Raut put a post on his X handle along with a poster, which said, “Jiska EVM, uski democracy”, which means democracy belongs to those who control Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“The country will never forgive those who stole people’s mandate. Wait and watch what happens next,” the Sena (UBT) MP said in the post.

In the November 20 assembly polls, the ruling Mahayuti registered a resounding victory and retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57 and the NCP got 41 seats.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) candidates won 10 seats.

Ever since the announcement of results on Saturday, the opposition bloc has been alleging that EVMs were manipulated by the ruling parties to win the elections.