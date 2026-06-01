RCB IPL victory celebrations turn chaotic in Kurnool, bus damaged

Hyderabad: Celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victory in the IPL finals turned chaotic in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, as some fans allegedly caused damage to public property and disrupted traffic.

After the match ended late at night, hundreds of youths came onto the streets carrying flags and banners to celebrate RCB’s win. During the celebrations, some fans blocked traffic at Raju Vihar Center.

In the excitement, a group of youths reportedly threw stones at a parked private bus. The attack shattered the bus windows and caused extensive damage to the vehicle. Passengers inside the bus were terrified and panicked due to the incident.

Following RCB's IPL final victory, celebrations in Kurnool turned chaotic as a group of fans allegedly blocked traffic at Raju Vihar Center and vandalized a private bus by pelting stones, damaging its windows. Police arrived at the scene, dispersed the crowd, and restored order… pic.twitter.com/uoDLDLhkW6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 1, 2026

Police dispersed crowd

Upon receiving information about the situation, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. It took nearly an hour for the cops to bring the situation under control and restore normal traffic movement.

Also Read Video: RCB fans lathicharged in Hyderabad during IPL victory celebrations

Police officials stated that while celebrations are welcome, strict action will be taken against those who create public inconvenience or damage property.

The Kurnool Circle Inspector said that CCTV footage would be examined to identify the individuals involved in smashing the bus windows.

Virat Kohli, bowlers give RCB second consecutive IPL title win

On Sunday, Virat Kohli anchored the chase with 75 not out as RCB proved their class in all departments to clinch a second consecutive IPL title victory, with a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

Kohli scored 75 not out off 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls) as RCB chased down an under-par 156-run target, reaching 161 for five in 18 overs.

Rasikh Salam Dar claimed 3/27, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece as a top-heavy Titans side was restricted to 155 for eight in the first half.