RCB’s IPL triumph sparks statewide celebrations, police forced to intervene

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the grand finale held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

As RCB lifted the trophy for the second consecutive season, celebrations erupted across Karnataka, with thousands of fans taking to the streets to mark the historic victory.

The triumph, powered by a commanding performance from star batter Virat Kohli and the spirited support of the franchise’s passionate fan base, triggered jubilant scenes in cities and towns across the state. However, the celebrations also witnessed instances of unruly behavior, forcing police personnel to step in and restore order at several locations.

In Bengaluru, large crowds gathered on MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and other prominent areas. Fans waved RCB flags, burst crackers and chanted slogans late into the night. Near Cubbon Park, some youngsters climbed onto vehicle sunroofs and disrupted traffic while celebrating. Learning lessons from previous crowd-related incidents, city police maintained a heavy security presence and closely monitored gatherings. Several overenthusiastic fans were warned and dispersed.

In North Karnataka, police faced greater challenges in controlling crowds. At Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, hundreds of fans refused to vacate the area despite repeated warnings. Police eventually resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the gathering.

Similar scenes were reported from Belagavi, where fans burst crackers and celebrated at RPD Circle. In Bagalkot, police carried out a light baton charge after revellers blocked roads and continued celebrations well past midnight. Loud chants of “Jai RCB” and “King Kohli Zindabad” echoed through Ambedkar Circle in Bidar and SVP Circle in Kalaburagi until the early hours.