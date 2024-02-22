‘Ready for round 2’: Upasana, Ram Charan’s 2nd baby on way?

Mumbai: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. They tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and after 11 years of marriage, the couple welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20 last year, marking a joyous addition to their family.

Now, it seems the couple is gearing up for another exciting chapter as parents. During an event in Hyderabad recently, Upasana Konidela spoke about the importance of prioritizing women’s health. She said, “I feel our health also matters and we must put ourselves in front. If we don’t care for ourselves, no one else will care for us.”

Addressing the choices women can make in their lives, Upasana shared her own experience, stating, “I made a choice to have a kid late in life, and I don’t regret it at all. That was my choice; that was my thing to do. And I’m ready for round two whenever my doctor is. My health, my choice.” Watch her video below.

Her statements have sparked curiosity on social media, with fans speculating about the possibility of baby number 2. As the news circulates, followers of the Tollywood couple eagerly await official confirmation of the exciting development.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is actively engaged in the filming of “Game Changer” direced by Shankar. The film is slated for release later this year, and he is also set to star in an untitled project by Uppena director Buchi Babu.