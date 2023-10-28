‘Ready to fight with Israel forces in ground invasion of Gaza’, says Hamas

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th October 2023 3:16 pm IST
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians, in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI10_21_2023_000074B)

Tel Aviv: Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Saturday, said that they were prepared and ready to fight with the Israeli forces in Gaza.

Reports are already emanating that IDF has commenced its ground invasion in Gaza and is encountering fights with the Hamas men between the city of Beit Hanoun and Bueriej refugee camp in Northern Gaza.

The IDF has in a statement a few minutes ago stated that it has killed the aerial operations chief of Has, Abu Rukbeh who had played a major role in the October 7 terror attacks that killed more than 1400 people from Israel including foreign nationals and Israeli soldiers. Hamas has taken 222 people as hostages during the terror attack of October 7.

As of Thursday, October 26, more than 7,000 Palestinians, including nearly 3,000 children, have since the war began on October 7.

Palestinians in Gaza are living in a complete blackout after the Israeli forces completely destroyed communication channels including internet services as the Israeli forces carried out massive air strikes.

Aid agencies have also been unable to contact people in Gaza and the residents are being subjected to a complete isolation from the outside world.

