Ready to resign if CM Revanth orders: Danam Nagender amid disqualification row

Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Thursday, December 4, said he was ready to resign from his post if chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed him to do so, clarifying that the issue of resignation had not formally arisen yet.

He made the remarks while responding to questions over the ongoing disqualification proceedings against him.

Nagender, who laid the foundation stone for drainage and road works worth Rs 1.40 crore in Himayatnagar and Narayanaguda, said he was fully prepared to present his arguments before the Supreme Court, where the case is currently under hearing.

Reiterating confidence in his political journey, Nagender said contesting and winning elections was “in his blood,” recalling that he had fought 11 electoral battles so far.

Submitted my petition to SC: Nagender

Nagender said he had already submitted his petition on party defections to the Supreme Court.

“It is still pending before the Supreme Court as well as with the Assembly Speaker,” Nagender said.

Of the 10 BRS legislators who defected, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender have sought additional time to respond to the notices issued by the Speaker regarding the defections petition.

When the Speaker sent fresh notices last month, both MLAs again requested more time to file their replies.

Nagender bats for Revanth

Expressing strong support for chief minister Revanth Reddy, he said Telangana would progress rapidly only if the chief minister continued in office for another ten years.

He added that the state government was geared to successfully host the upcoming Global Summit planned under the “Rising Telangana” initiative.