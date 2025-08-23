Real murderers being set free, allege parents of Class 6 girl killed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The parents of Sahasra (Sahasrini), along with their relatives made a sit-in at the Kukatpally police station, alleging that the actual perpetrators of their daughter’s murder were let to go free.

The victim’s family members said that their son, a Class 3 student, started thinking differently, and was saying that he would murder the juvenile, just like the latter killed his sister Sahasra, on August 18, at Sangeet Nagar Colony in Kukatpally.

They said that if the juvenile’s parents had disciplined him when he bought a cell phone, their daughter would have been alive.

The victim’s mother demanded that the juvenile be brought before her, and justice be done to her family.

Sahasra’s father Krishna demanded a re-investigation of the case, suspecting that the police were trying to mislead the case. He said that a cricket bat was not the motive behind his daughter’s murder, but Rs 80,000, which the juvenile’s parents wanted to steal, through their fourteen-year-old son.

SC/ST Atrocities case against the juvenile: SC/ST Commission

The Telangana SC/ST Commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah met the victim’s family members on Saturday, and assured that a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 will be filed against the juvenile, who was studying in Class 10, at a school near his house.

He said that he will meet chief minister A Revanth Reddy, and will ensure that Sahasra’s family gets justice and receives all the compensation and benefits from the state government as per the SC/ST Act, including a house. He said he has complete faith in the police investigation.