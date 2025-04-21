Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been riding a wave of speculation lately. With reports claiming that producer Banijay Asia has stepped back from the show, rumours were rife that the season might not happen this year. However, insiders and several social media users have confirmed that the adrenaline-packed reality show is very much on, and fans can breathe easy.

Now, adding to the buzz, actor Gaurav Khanna, who recently took home the trophy in Celebrity MasterChef India, has left fans thrilled with a big hint. His name had already been doing the rounds, but the actor finally addressed the rumours in a recent interview with Pinkvilla.

Gaurav Khan in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

When asked if he was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Gaurav responded, “Yes, it’s true.” And when quizzed further about whether he has accepted the offer, he cheekily replied, “Cheers.” While he didn’t confirm anything directly, his playful response is being taken by fans as a strong hint that he might just be ready to face his fears in the wild.

The actor hasn’t revealed whether he’s signed the dotted line yet, but the excitement is already building up. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see him in action on yet another major reality show.

KKK 15 rumoured contestants

Meanwhile, names of several other celebs including Chum Darang, Gautam Gulati, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Avinash Mishra, Isha Malviya, Bhavika Sharma, Baseer Ali, Krushal Ahuja, and Hitesh Bharadwaj are also being linked to the upcoming season.

While Khatron Ke Khiladi typically kicks off in July, this year the season is expected to begin a little later, likely in August. Let’s wait and watch who dares to take the leap this time!

