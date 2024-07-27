Reason why Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi is not married yet

Islamabad: Yumna Zaidi, one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has garnered significant international fame following the success of her blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin.

While her professional achievements have always been in the spotlight, Yumna’s fans are equally curious about her personal life, particularly regarding her marriage. Currently, Yumna Zaidi, along with co-star Wahaj Ali, is in Dallas, USA, for a meet and greet with their “Tere Bin” fans. During a friendly chit-chat session with overseas fans, Yumna candidly revealed the reason behind her single status and why she is not married yet.

Responding to a fan’s question, Yumna Zaidi said, “I am a very difficult sort of person; that is why I am still single. I don’t know why. Yes, it is a weird reason, but I love to be single.”

Prior to Tere Bin, Yumna was already renowned for her stellar performances in numerous hit television dramas, including “Meri Dulari,” “Dil Muhallay Ki Haveli,” “Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se,” “Dil Na Umeed To Nahi,” “Pyaar Ke Sadqe,” “Parizaad,” “Bakhtawar,” and more.

On the professional front, Yumna Zaidi is currently starring in Green Entertainment’s drama serial Gentleman alongside Humayun Saeed.