Reasons behind celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21

Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been celebrated worldwide on June 21. There are multiple reasons for selecting June 21.

During an address to the United Nations in 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of dedicating a specific day to yoga. He suggested June 21 as the date for International Yoga Day because it is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. This day also holds great significance in various parts of the world.

In the case of Hindu mythology, on this day, Shiva who is the first yogi has started passing on knowledge of yoga to everyone.

How resolution for International Yoga Day was adopted?

Following Prime Minister Modi’s proposal, on December 11, 2014, India’s Permanent Representative Ashoke Mukherji introduced the draft resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The resolution received overwhelming support, with 177 out of 193 UNGA members sponsoring it. Eventually, the resolution was adopted without a vote.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015, and since then, it has been observed on the same day each year.

Also Read In Pics: International Day of Yoga 2023

Theme for the day

This year, as India holds the G20 Presidency, the theme for the day is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which translates to “the world is one family.”

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s theme for International Yoga Day was “Yoga for Humanity.” During this challenging time, when the world was gripped by fear and uncertainty, yoga emerged as a powerful tool to alleviate stress, boost immunity, and promote mental resilience.

As International Yoga Day continues to gain momentum each year, millions of people around the world participate in various yoga-related activities.