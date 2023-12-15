Recap 2023: 10 Celebrities who performed Umrah this year

As we approach the end of 2023, let’s peek into the film industry’s major happenings. This year, amidst their busy lives, some celebrities found moments to connect with their faith by performing Umrah. From Hina Khan to Aly Goni, these stars took time off to embark on a spiritual journey seeking solace, highlighting a side of their lives that goes beyond the glitz of the entertainment world. Let’s take a look at all the celebrities who performed Umrah this year.

Celebrities And Their Umrah Diaries

1. Sana Khan

Former actor Sana Khan, now devoted to sharing Islamic teachings on her Instagram, made multiple visits to the holy city of Makkah this year. She also performed her first Umrah with her newborn son Tariq Jamil in September this year. For the unversed, Sana and Anas welcomed their first child on July 5, 2023.

Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Sana wrote, ”I manifested this years back. A family pic next to Kaaba. Umrah Mabrook to our Tariq Jamil. This place has given me everything bi prayed for from shauhar whose Alim e Deen, guidance ( I m still working on myself long way to go) my beta ( In Sha Allah who will be Alim e Deen).”

Anas performed Hajj this year, but Sana Khan couldn’t accompany him as she was pregnant at the time. For the unversed, the former actress performed her first Hajj in 2022.

2. Faisal Shaikh

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, embarked on his first Umrah in February with his family members, marking a significant moment in his spiritual journey.

3. Hina Khan

In March, television diva Hina Khan experienced her ‘first ever’ Umrah, accompanied by her mother and brother. After completing her first Umrah, Hina Khan shared a reel from Masjid al-Haram and wrote, “Pehla Umrah mukammal May Allah accept our ibadat.” She also shared photos with her family. Check them out below.

4. Sania Mirza

Shortly after retiring from professional tennis, Sania Mirza chose a spiritual path by visiting the twin holy cities of Saudi Arabia with her family in March this year. Check out her visuals below.

5. Aly Goni and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni fulfilled his dream of performing Umrah during Ramadan alongside his childhood friend Asim Riaz. The actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit the holy city of Makkah. Check out their photos below.

6. Rakhi Sawant

In August, the controversial queen Rakhi Sawant, who accepted Islam and changed her name to Fatima, too fulfilled her dream of performing Umrah in the holy city of Makkah. Accompanied by her Rakhi brother Waahiid Ali Khan and his wife Shaista Ali Khan, Rakhi’s spiritual journey captured the attention of fans, with photos and videos from Masjid-al-Haram going viral.

7. Babar Azam

Pakistani cricketer Azam also travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.

8. Aiman Khan And Muneeb Butt

Pakistani celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt went for Umrah this year with their extended family.

9. Imran Abbas

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who enjoys a massive fan following in India too, went for Umrah this year. He took his fans on a tour of Madinah through his live videos.

10. Yumna Zaidi

Tere Bin fame Yumna Zaidi performed Umrah with her mom in February this year.