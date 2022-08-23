Recap: Memories of Gauahar Khan from her Umrah trip

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is ringing in her birthday today, August 23. Wishes are being poured in from all corners for the actress. On her special day, we surfed through her Instagram and dug out some beautiful glimpses of Gauahar from her Umrah trip this year.

For the unversed, Gauahar, along with her husband Zaid Darbar and their families, performed Umrah in Ramzan this year. The couple shared several pictures and videos of their pilgrimage on social media giving a glimpse of their religious experience. In case you missed them out, scroll down to have a quick look at the pictures from their Mecca and Madina visit.

Speaking to HT about her experience of doing an Umrah during Ramzan, Gauahar Khan had said, “It was the best time to pray and to be close to Allah. It’s a very personal time with your almighty, you can’t really explain it. It is an extremely emotional awakening when you are there.”

Gauahar and Zaid married in December, 2020 in Mumbai after dating for several months.

Talking about her work, Gauahar took part in various reality TV show including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3. She gained immense popularity with her stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 7 where she was emerged as the winner. She was also appreciated for her song Jhallah Wallah from Ishaqzaade in 2014. She was even invited as a contestant in the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and was appreciated for her fearless attitude to certain tasks.