Receiving threat calls from Pak: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Suspended Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh, lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was allegedly receiving threatening calls from Pakistan-based phone numbers. The legislator is out on bail from the Telangana High Court and is also facing a gag order as part of his bail conditions under which is not allowed to participate in public events or issue any statements.

In his complaint given to Telangana director general of police Anjani Kumar, Raja Singh said he had received a call from a Pakistani number (+92 310 50174640 on Monday at 3:34 PM via WhatsApp and another call from +44 7404 878857. The legislator is currently out on bail after he was arrested for his derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad last year, which led to several protests.

“The callers said my address, family member’s name, and their details and he said they would bomb me and kill me. He said over the call that their sleeper cell network is very active in Hyderabad, Telangana. One call will end your life,” Raja Singh stated in the complaint.

Also Read How BJP MLA Raja Singh is bypassing his gag order on hate speech

Raja singh said “I have been receiving threatening calls every day. I have given written complaints many times to the police department when the callers are aggressive and abusive but no action has been taken. Not even one person has been arrested who threatened me as of now.”

He complained that he had somehow doubted the intention of police authorities behind all this. “When my bulletproof car gets ruined every other day and I request change no action is taken, now such calls that have all the details of my movements and still the police department don’t act against people who are threatened. If the state government with the help of the police has some other plans to eliminate me from the hands of those terrorists do update me about it. If something goes wrong, who is responsible for this?” Raja Singh questioned.

MLA continues his hate speeches outside Telangana

Raja Singh on February 19 in Maharashtra called for ‘undivided Hindu Rashtra” on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanthi. Addressing a huge public rally in the Latur district on Sunday, Raja spoke about Love Jihad, Hindu Rashtra, and his recent arrest by the Telangana police.

He also mentioned Afzal Khan, a general who served the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate during the 1600s, was killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji. TheRaja Singh off-late has been going to events outside of Telangana to attend public meetings. The Hyderabad police earlier served him a notice citing the restrictions imposed on him by the Telangana high court.

With Afzal as a reference, Singh made a provocative statement that said, “Jitne Afzal ke naajayaz awlaade hai, un sabko nahi chodna. Shivaji Maharaj ne Afzal ka seena phaadkar bagwaa rang lehraya tha. Aaj har gali mein, har vidhaan sabha mein ek Afzal hai. Tho socho hamein kitne Chhatrapati Maharaj ka roop lena hoga (Today, Afzal Khan’s descendants are found in every lane, every Vidhan Sabha. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj murdered Afzal Khan and raised the Hindu flag. Just think, how many of us have to become a Shivaji to murder an Afzal).”

He then spoke about love jihad provoking the crowd to murder every Muslim man who is in a relationship with a Hindu woman. “Hamare Maharashtra ke dharthi per koi bhi love jihadi zinda na bache. Aaj hamari bahu-beti ko behla-phuslakar Love Jihad ke naam per fasaya jaa raha hai. Bacha paida karne ki machine banaya jaa raha hai. Rape and unke tukde kiya jaa raha hai. (No love jihadi will survive on the soil of Maharashtra. They trap Hindu women and make them slaves by producing more and more children. They rape them and cut them into pieces),” Raja said.

Earlier arrest

The suspended BJP MLA was detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act by the Hyderabad police last year. After spending nearly three months in the Central Prison, Cherlapally, he was released after the High Court quashed his detention orders.

Cases were registered against Raja Singh for passing derogatory statements against Prophet Muhammad that brought the city to the verge of a communal riot last year. Raja Singh released a video with his objectionable remarks after the state government allowed comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had performed a comedy set about Hindu gods earlier, to hold a show in the city.

The BJP MLA’s video led to several protests for over two days, after which the Hyderabad police put him in prison. Senior police officials said that they are keeping tabs on him after his release as well.