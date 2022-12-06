Recipe of chicken cheese drumsticks

Are you the one who enjoys chicken? If yes, you must try chicken cheese drumsticks.

To prepare chicken cheese drumsticks, the following ingredients are needed.

Garlic & ginger Salt Chicken drumsticks All-purpose flour (maida) Boiled and shredded potatoes Dry coriander powder Cheese Oil Turmeric powder Red chili powder Eggs Chaat masala Bread crumbs Garlic powder Ginger powder Lemon juice Chopped green and red chili Red chili flakes Garam masala

Also Read Recipe of Arabic sweet Kunafa

Recipe to prepare chicken cheese drumsticks

Add a cup of water to a saucepan. While the water is boiling, add a few garlic and ginger, one teaspoon of salt or as per taste, and 8-10 chicken drumsticks.

Cover the saucepan and allow the drumsticks to cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Then turn off the flame and take out the chicken from the water in a separate bowl.

Remove chicken from the bones and grind it well. Keep bones for later use.

After grinding add boiled and shredded potato to the chicken.

To the mixture, add salt as per taste, one teaspoon of red chili powder, half a teaspoon of red chili flakes, one teaspoon of dry coriander powder, one teaspoon of garam masala, one teaspoon of garlic powder, one teaspoon of ginger powder, half a teaspoon of chaat masala, one-fourth teaspoon of turmeric powder, chopped red and green chili and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients.

Divide the mixture into eight equal portions. Each portion needs to be flattened to add mozzarella cheese on it.

By placing a bone in the middle of the portion, start forming the mixture around it. Repeat the process for the remaining portions.

After keeping the drumsticks in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes, coat them in flour, egg, and bread crumbs.

Finally, fry the drumsticks in cooking oil until they turn golden brown.