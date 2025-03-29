Record 4.1 million attend Khatam Al Quran at Grand Mosque

Sheikh Abdurrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, led the prayers, completing his 35th year of Khatam Al Quran dua at the Grand Mosque.

Published: 29th March 2025 8:44 am IST
This image captures a group of Muslim worshippers standing in prayer at Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Isha and Taraweeh on the 29th night of Ramzan 1446 AH. The men, dressed in traditional attire such as thobes and kufis, are standing in rows with their hands raised in dua.
Worshippers raise their hands in prayer during Taraweeh at the Grand Mosque. Photo: SPA

More than 4.1 million worshippers and Umrah pilgrims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah for Isha and Taraweeh prayers, marking the completion of the Quran recitation (Khatam Al Quran) on the 29th night of Ramzan 1446 AH (2025), corresponding to Friday, March 28.

This record-breaking turnout surpasses previous attendance figures, even those seen during Haj, making it the highest ever recorded at the Grand Mosque.

During the supplication, Sheikh Al-Sudais prayed for Allah Almighty’s forgiveness for all Muslims, protection from Hellfire, and the safeguarding of the Kingdom, its leaders, and Muslim nations, asking for safety, security, and stability.

Images circulating on social media show Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, and esteemed guests performing prayers at the Grand Mosque on this sacred night.

At the same time, millions of worshippers gathered at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, travelling from across the world to attend prayers on this significant occasion.

Since early Friday morning, worshippers filled every part of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, including all floors, courtyards, and surrounding streets.

The 29th night of Ramzan is the final of the odd-numbered nights, a time when worshippers seek Laylat Al-Qadr (the Night of Power), a night described in the Quran as “better than a thousand months.”

