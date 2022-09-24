Reflection of transparent governance: KCR on Telangana winning 13 SSG awards

The Chief Minister said that the state government will proceed with an aim to build a "Green Telangana."

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 24th September 2022 2:38 pm IST
Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the state secures first place in the Swachh Bharat Grameen rankings in the large states category under the Swachh Bharat Mission is a “reflection of the state government’s performance” and “transparent governance”.

The rankings were announced by the Ministry of Jal Shakthi’s National Jal Jeevan Mission.

“Telangana, which is achieving sustainable development and stands as a role model in the country, once again clinched number one status in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will proceed with an aim to build a “Green Telangana” by achieving Palle Pragati (rural progress) with “collective efforts”.

“CM KCR expressed his happiness on Telangana winning 13 awards under Grameen Swatch Bharat Mission in various categories and stood number one in the country,” said an official release.

KCR congratulated the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, senior officers, staff, sarpanches, and other officials who implemented the ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme.

“Telangana, which is moving forward with unstoppable progress, is sharing its qualitative participation in the progress of the country. Every child of Telangana should be proud of it. We will continue this tradition,” KCR said.

