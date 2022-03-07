Rehabilitation of Tihar Jail inmates

Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th March 2022 1:12 pm IST
Rehabilitation of Tihar Jail inmates
New Delhi: Kiran, Deputy Superintendent of the Central Jail No. 6 of Tihar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Kiran joined the Delhi Prison Department in 1997 and has also served duty in male centric jails during her career. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Deputy Superintendents of the Central Jail No. 6 of Tihar, Raman Sharma (L) and Kiran, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Raman Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of the Central Jail No. 6 of Tihar, who played a pivotal role in the creation of a separate jail for women, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Deputy Superintendents of the Central Jail No. 6 of Tihar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)

