Reincarnation compulsory subject for BTech students at IIT Mandi

At IIT Mandi, a unique course titled “Indian Knowledge Systems” is making headlines for including reincarnation and out-of-body experiences as compulsory subjects for BTech students.

This decision has sparked considerable debate regarding the academic validity and scientific basis of such topics.

Course Overview

According to a report by Careers360, the Indian Knowledge Systems course aims to introduce students to various philosophical and cultural concepts rooted in Indian traditions.

Among these, reincarnation and out-of-body experiences are highlighted as significant themes.

The ‘Introduction to Consciousness and Wellbeing’ course, offered by the newly established Indian Knowledge Systems department, is mandatory for all BTech students.

The curriculum covers various topics, including “theories of consciousness,” “the impact of IKS art and dance on the mind,” “Supreme consciousness,” and “the anatomy and functionality of the physical body” with insights from both Western medicine and Ayurveda, the “gut-mind connection,” and meditation.

However, a member of the IIT Mandi community, who wished to remain anonymous, criticized the course, stating, “All the IKS courses are filled with pseudoscientific subjects,” the report stated.

Reactions

The inclusion of these topics has generated criticism.

Critics argue that teaching reincarnation and similar subjects as part of a technical curriculum may undermine the scientific rigour expected at an institution like IIT.

They label these topics as pseudoscientific, questioning their relevance in a BTech program that typically focuses on engineering principles and empirical studies.

IIT Mandi’s response

In an email response from IIT Mandi to Careers360, it stated: “Introduction to consciousness and holistic wellbeing, approved by the senate of IIT Mandi, is a mandatory course for undergraduate students. This course focuses on the universal value systems, leading to the holistic development of the students. The course includes modules such as yoga, guided meditation, physical exercise and community services. The course represents a pioneering approach to integrating holistic wellness practices. This program has been developed as per the mandate of the Ministry of Education and with Senate approval.”

Indian Knowledge Systems

The promotion of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) is a key initiative of the union government, which started with a workshop on Indian traditional knowledge research in 2020, followed by the creation of an IKS Division in October of that year.

This division operates under the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), highlighting a focus on technical education. Since then, the government has allocated funding for IKS centres and research initiatives across various institutions.

In 2023, the University Grants Commission (UGC) established guidelines for incorporating IKS into mainstream higher education.

At IIT Mandi, the IKS centre is named the Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Applications Centre (IKSMHA), which aims to explore how rituals and practices from Hindu scriptures can address issues like mental health and addiction.

The center offers non-mandatory elective courses covering topics such as “rebirthing,” the impact of chanting “beej mantra” on mental health, “characteristics of pure semen and healthy menstrual flow,” “Indian government and Indian politician and jyotish”; gemstones and crystals and their ‘scientific effects’ on the human brain.

According to the report, a source from IIT Mandi expressed concerns about the presence of pseudoscientific courses, particularly pointing to IK 592_1, titled ‘Selected Topics in the Scientific Basis of Mantra Chikitsa,’ which blends unscientific concepts like chanting beej mantras and distance healing with legitimate medical conditions such as OCD and thyroid issues.

The source noted that the syllabus suggests applying these pseudoscientific methods to real diseases.

In contrast, IIT Mandi asserts that its approach to IKS is grounded in scientific research.

The IKSMHA center focuses on scientific inquiries related to the mind, brain, and consciousness concerning mental well-being. Research areas include cognitive processes, consciousness bio-switches, and the effects of practices such as yoga and meditation on mental health aspects like stress and anxiety.

The center also provides various postgraduate-level courses, including Cognitive Psychology, Biosignals and Biomarkers, Cognitive Neuroscience, Introduction to Yogasutra, Contemplative Psychology, Sankhya Philosophy, and Indian Astronomy, which undergraduate students can select as electives.