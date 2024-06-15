Major Rejig in Telangana admin: 20 districts get new collectors

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, new district collectors were posted in 20 districts of Telangana on Saturday, June 15. Orders issued this effect were issued by chief secretary Santhi Kumari.

Peddapalli district collector Muzammil Khan has been posted as the collector of Khammam. Mancherial collector Badavath Santhosh has been posted as Nagarkurnool district collector.

Sandeep Kumar Jha, the joint managing director of Transco has been posted as Rajanna-Sircilla district collector in place of Pamela Satpathy.

Nirmal district collector Ashish Sangwan has been posted as Kamaredy collector by replacing Jitesh V Patil, who has been posted as Bhadradri-Kothagudem district collector, replacing Priyanka Ala who was holding the position.

Rahul Sharma, additional collector (local bodies), Vikarabad district, has been posted as Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, replacing Bhavesh Mishra.

Hanamkonda district collector Sikta Patnaik has been posted as Narayanpet district collector in place of Sree Harsha, who has now been posted as Peddapalli district collector, replacing Muzammil Khan.

Warangal district collector P Pravinya has been posted as Hanamkonda district collector in place of Sikta Patnaik.

Budumajji Satya Prasad, additional collector (local bodies), Khammam district, has been posted as jagtial district collector, replacing Yasmeen Basha.

B Vijendra, special secretary to government, TR&B department, has been posted as Mahabubnagar district collector replacing G Ravi.

Kumar Deepak, additional collector (local bodies), Nagarkurnool, has been posted as Mancherial collector in place of Badavath Santhosh.

Bhadrachalam ITDA PO Prateek Jain has been posted as Vikarabad district collector, replacing Narayana Reddy, who has been posted as Nalgonda district magistrate, relieving Dasari Harichandana.

Adarsh Surabhi, municipal commissioner of Khammam has been posted as Wanaparthy district collector replacing Tejas Nandlal Pawar, who has been made Suryapet district collector, relieving S Venkata Rao.

M Satya Sarada Devi, joint secretary to the government, agriculture and cooperation department, has been posted as Warangal district collector, replacing P Pravinya.

TS Divakara, additional collector (local bodies), Jagtiyal, has been posted as Mulugu district collector, replacing Ila Tripathi.

Abhilasha Abhinav, zonal commissioner of GHMC has been made the district collector of Nirmal, duly relieving Ashish Sangwan.