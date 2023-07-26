Release 55-month arrear for unemployment allowance: TS Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s government of deceiving unemployed youth with false promises. He highlighted that the government had pledged a monthly allowance of Rs 3,016 to the youth, but now, with elections approaching, they are attempting to mislead them once again by offering a subsidy loan of Rs 1 lakh.

During a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan today, Nizamuddin expressed his scepticism over the government’s promise, stating that the unemployed youth are owed Rs 1.65 lakh for 55 months, considering the promised monthly allowance. He deemed the announcement of a subsidized loan of only Rs 1 lakh as fraudulent and merely a political tactic to woo voters.

The Congress spokesperson pointed out that the issue of unemployment has persisted for several years, with 1.54 lakh unemployed youth applying for loans back in 2015. However, even after seven years, they have not received any loans. In 2022, the government invited applications again, and an additional 2.20 lakh youth applied, but none of their applications have been accepted yet.

The confusion arises from the repeated announcements of loan schemes with new conditions, leading the youth to lose faith in the BRS government. Nizamuddin expressed concern that once the election notification is issued in the next two months, all applications and loan schemes will be halted, leaving the unemployed youth in the lurch once again.

Demanding immediate action, Nizamuddin urged the government to release the outstanding unemployment allowance of Rs 1.65 lakh for 55 months to the unemployed youth. He emphasized that around 40 lakh youth in the state remain unemployed, and it is the government’s responsibility to address their plight effectively.