Release certificates despite fee reimbursement dues: Telangana Govt to pvt colleges

The minister Danasari Seethakka Anasuya made the announcement in the Assembly on March 22.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has directed all private college managements not to withhold certificates of graduating students over fee reimbursement dues, minister Danasari Seethakka Anasuya informed the Assembly on Saturday, March 22.

Responding on behalf of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy during Question Hour, Seethakka told CPI MLA Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao that deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka had met with private college representatives and instructed them to release certificates without delay.

Bhatti assured the colleges that the government would clear the Rs 5,520.6 crore dues in phases, with Rs 821.12 crore already disbursed and tokens raised for an additional Rs 1,200 crore.

Seethakka added that while payments were being processed, some adjustments were necessary as the government had to allocate Rs 21,000 crore for the farm loan waiver.

