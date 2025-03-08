Release date of Hania Aamir’s first Indian film, check details

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who won hearts with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, is all set to make her highly anticipated Indian debut. Fans have long wished to see her in a Bollywood or Indian project, and the wait is finally over.

Hania will be seen in Sardaar Ji 3, the latest installment of the hit Punjabi film franchise, starring global icon Diljit Dosanjh and Punjabi superstar Neeru Bajwa. Pictures and videos from the film’s shoot recently went viral, further fueling excitement.

While details about the project remain under wraps, the release date has now been confirmed. Diljit Dosanjh announced on social media that Sardaar Ji 3 will hit the screens in June 2025, with reports suggesting a June 27 release.

Interestingly, this collaboration comes just months after Hania attended Diljit’s London concert, where she was invited on stage by the singer-actor himself. This unexpected yet exciting pairing has only added to the buzz, making Sardaar Ji 3 one of the most awaited films of 2025!