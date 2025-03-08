Release date of Hania Aamir’s first Indian film, check details

Hania will be seen in Sardaar Ji 3, the latest installment of the hit Punjabi film franchise, starring global icon Diljit Dosanjh

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2025 5:28 pm IST
Release date of Hania Aamir's first Indian film, check details
Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who won hearts with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, is all set to make her highly anticipated Indian debut. Fans have long wished to see her in a Bollywood or Indian project, and the wait is finally over.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Hania will be seen in Sardaar Ji 3, the latest installment of the hit Punjabi film franchise, starring global icon Diljit Dosanjh and Punjabi superstar Neeru Bajwa. Pictures and videos from the film’s shoot recently went viral, further fueling excitement.

While details about the project remain under wraps, the release date has now been confirmed. Diljit Dosanjh announced on social media that Sardaar Ji 3 will hit the screens in June 2025, with reports suggesting a June 27 release.

MS Creative School

Interestingly, this collaboration comes just months after Hania attended Diljit’s London concert, where she was invited on stage by the singer-actor himself. This unexpected yet exciting pairing has only added to the buzz, making Sardaar Ji 3 one of the most awaited films of 2025!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2025 5:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button