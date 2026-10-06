Release pension benefits in 3 weeks: TGHRC to NIMS director

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), headed by Dr. Justice Shameem Akther, has expressed displeasure over the delay of nearly 12 years in releasing pensionary benefits to Dr. Mantha Srinivas, retired Professor of Anaesthesiology, NIMS, Hyderabad.

The Commission noted that Dr Srinivas took VRS on November 13, 2014, and that, despite a government order of October 2023 for the release of his pensionary benefits, his legitimate dues remained unpaid.

The Commission observed that a pension is a valuable right earned through service and is intended to provide financial security and dignity in old age and condemned the callous approach of the NIMS authorities in keeping the matter pending for such a prolonged period.

The Commission has recommended to the Director, NIMS, to personally attend to the matter and ensure release of the entire pensionary benefits within three weeks from receipt of the order and to submit a compliance report.

In case of failure to comply, the Director, NIMS, shall personally appear before the Commission and explain the reasons for non-compliance.

The Commission posted the matter for compliance on November 2, 2026.