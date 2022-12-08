Reliance Jio partners realme to bring ‘True 5G’ on its new devices

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Thursday said it has partnered with smartphone brand realme to bring ‘True 5G’ experience zones at a select number of realme showrooms and will bring 5G experiences to its upcoming devices.

Both companies have collaborated on various product-led innovations through 5G SA (standalone networking), NRCA (new radio carrier aggregation) and VoNR (voice over 5G new radio) to ensure a True 5G experience.

“We are very excited with yet another milestone partnership with our key partner realme. The true power of a powerful 5G smartphone like realme 10 Pro+ can be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio. This is exactly what this partnership will showcase,” said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited.

“Jio ‘True 5G’ is the most advanced network not just in India, but in the world,” Thomas added.

Jio ‘True 5G’ has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only True 5G network in the country.

It offers stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network, the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands and carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway”.

realme on Thursday unveiled its upcoming smartphones the realme 10 Pro+ 5G and realme 10 Pro 5G in a partnership with Jio.

realme 10 Pro+’s 5G6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999.

Whereas, 10 Pro 5G’s 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 18,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant comes at Rs 19,999.

“With the realme 10 Pro series 5G, our aim is to bring more market-defining features to the Number series and bring to it a certain level of premiumness in features for users. We have successfully reached 50 million number series users globally out of which 30 million users are from India,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group.