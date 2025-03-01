Relief for multiplexes in Telangana as HC halts under-16 ban after 11 pm

The High Court had expressed concerns about late-night screenings potentially harming children’s health while implementing the measures.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 1st March 2025 2:10 pm IST
multiplexes in Telangana
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a temporary relief for multiplexes, the Telangana High Court has put on hold the order banning children below 16 from attending late-night shows, stating that a decision should be made after consultation.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

This comes after multiplex owners reported losses. The court has directed the government to consult stakeholders before making a final decision.

After the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her child, after a stampede during the late night Puspha 2 premiere, the restrictions were placed prohibiting children under 16 from attending special movie screenings before 11 am and after 11 pm.

MS Creative School

However, the Multiplex Association of India has petitioned the Telangana High Court in the matter.

Also Read
Multiplex owners challenge Telangana HC ruling on children’s theatre access

The order of the restrictions was put in place following a previous petition filed by a vegetable trader from Hyderabad on January 10, which questioned the legality of shows scheduled between 4 am and 6 am. The High Court expressed concerns about late-night screenings potentially harming children’s health and implemented measures to prevent minors from entering theaters after 11 pm.

The court directed the Telangana government to consult with various stakeholders, including health experts and child welfare authorities, to establish comprehensive guidelines regulating children’s access to multiplexes during late hours.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

The court’s earlier order mandated that until these regulations are formalized, no child under 16 years shall be permitted to watch movies after 11 pm. This interim measure aimed to protect minors while allowing time for the government to develop more permanent solutions. However, part of the order has now been put on hold.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 1st March 2025 2:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button