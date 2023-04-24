Relief for Rahul Gandhi from Patna HC in ‘Modi surname’ case

Published: 24th April 2023 8:19 pm IST
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Patna: The Patna High Court on Monday accorded some relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case related to Modi surname.

The case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi in MP-MLA court of Patna, alleging that Gandhi humiliated the community having Modi surname in the country. Gandhi, during a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar in 2019, had said that all those with the Modi surname are thieves.

During the hearing in the MP-MLA court on April 12, it had directed Gandhi to appear physically on April 25. His lawyers then went to Patna High Court to challenge the decision.

Hearing the plea, Justice Sandeep Kumar stayed the decision of the MP-MLA court and posted the next hearing for May 15.

