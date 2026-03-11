‘Religion allows us’: Pak star defends divorce decision, hits back at wife

Hyderabad: A divorce controversy involving popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt and his wife Emaan Fatima has been dominating headlines and sparking intense discussions on social media from past few days.

Two days ago, Rajab Butt officially announced his decision to divorce during an appearance on Rehan Tariq’s show. Soon after the announcement, a legal divorce notice was sent to his wife, whose full name is Emaan Asad. She later shared the notice on her social media account along with an emotional message, stating that she and their son Kivan have been going through a painful time due to the separation.

Raja Butt reacts to Emaan’s story

Following the developments, Rajab Butt has now responded to the statements circulating online about the breakup. The digital creator did not deny the divorce rumours and acknowledged that the situation between him and his wife had been troubled for months.

In a series of videos posted online, Rajab addressed the controversy and said that he has decided to end the marriage respectfully. He also admitted that bringing personal issues to social media was a mistake.

“It was my fault that I brought my marriage issues on social media,” Rajab said. “I replied once on social media, after which the second party was exposed. I should not have discussed it publicly; I should have handled it legally. If a marriage is not working, we have the legal and religious right to end it. Religion allows us to separate gracefully. The mistake we made was taking the matter to social media.”

Responding to Emaan’s recent Instagram story, Rajab claimed that the post was unnecessary and accused her of deliberately sharing it online instead of resolving the matter privately.

“Emaan posted a story on Instagram. The story didn’t make you win; only your ego won,” he said. “Instead of texting us, you posted a story. You did it deliberately to play the victim card so that people would believe you are right and we are wrong. We have been receiving hate and abuse since day one. You didn’t need to involve Kivan in this.”

He further added that the “Rajab Family” brand was built through years of effort with his friends and not through his marriage.

Rajab also clarified that he would not discuss the matter publicly anymore. According to him, the process will now be handled strictly through legal channels.

“I will not post anything on social media regarding my divorce or personal life anymore,” he said. “According to Shariah law, I have sent the first notice, and the second notice will be sent at the appropriate time. Everything will be handled legally. I want to end this marriage gracefully because continuing it has affected my mental health.”

Rajab Butt and Emaan Fatima got married in 2024, with their wedding gaining massive attention across social media platforms. The couple welcomed their son Kivan Sultan in September 2025. Their sudden separation has now become one of the most widely discussed topics among fans and followers online.