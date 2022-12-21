Religious, formal education combo needed today: Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Associating religious teachings with contemporary education is the need of the hour. The new generation of students is getting education but they lack religious knowledge, whereas if you look at the history of scientific inventions you will find a lot of information in Islam and in Quran. These views were expressed by Amir Ali Khan, News Editor Siasat while addressing the distribution of Indo-British Scholarship at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall Siasat premises on Tuesday and said that this is an era of start-ups which opens the door of opportunities for poor Muslim families and economically backward people.

Congratulating the talented students who receive the scholarships, he said that they should not limit their career to being an engineer or doctor but should also explore the option of civil service in their career. Today, when governments search for Muslim officials in embassies in 54 Islamic countries of the world, Muslim civil servants, especially IFS officers, are not seen. An IAS officer can transfer 500 engineers or 500 doctors with a single signature. Youths need to make a career in civil services, he added.

Khan also appreciated Dr. Fasihuddin Ali Khan for his services and enthusiasm for the Indo-British Scholarship. He said that Muslim students have a lot of potential, they need to be steered to develop themselves and provide with the right opportunities.

On this occasion, Dr. Fasihuddin Ali Khan, President, and Founder of Indo-British Education Foundation, London, encourages the beneficiaries to work hard in their lives, he gave a reference of Thomas Alva Edison who invented electric power generation through his creativity and became a part of history.

He said Hyderabad is an educational hub, he provides scholarships every year to encourage students. He expresses his gratitude to the Editor of Siasat Zahid Ali Khan, Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and Amir Ali Khan for successfully organising this scholarship programme on mutual cooperation.

This year 12 students of Intermediate and 12 students of SSC with GPA 9.7 to 10 received scholarships and certificates. Students from the city and districts also participated.

General Manager Siasat Mir Shujat Ali assisted in organizing the program. The program started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and famous poet Farid Saher presented Naat Shareef. Expert Career Counsellor of Siasat MA Hameed moderated the function and extends vote of thanks on behalf of Siasat at the conclusion.