Remember when life was simpler? Before the era of streaming apps and ‘aesthetic’ coffee culture, there was the 90s, the decade of tangled cassette tapes, the sudden spark of MTV on a bulky CRT screen, and the art of the endless adda session. It was a time when an afternoon did not need a filter to feel golden, and ‘chilling’ was a physical place, not a status update.

In Hyderabad, that specific, unhurried nostalgia is finding its way into the city’s cafe scene. From neon-soaked corners in Kukatpally to the rustic, board-game-filled spaces of Secunderabad, a collection of retro-themed spaces is giving people a chance to step back in time.

Siasat.com has curated a list of 5 such dining spots where the 90s theme is strong. These places double as time capsules where the playlist is strictly Indipop, the snacks taste like a school break, and the city’s deep-rooted love for a good conversation is being relived.

1. Deccan House Cafe

Wooden accents, warm lighting, gingham table covers, and vintage decor pieces. Deccan House Cafe in Jubilee Hills is one underrated spot that takes you right to the simpler times. Here, the menu too boasts of classics like pav bhaji, vada pav, kadak chai, mirchi bhajji, break pakoda and masala maggi. It is the perfect place for those who want to vibe quietly without burning a hole in their pockets.

2. Mazuri Cafe

One of the most viral cafes in 2026, Mazuri Cafe in Banjara Hills, stands out for its vintage, old-themed ambience. The gramophones, antique wall lamps, red gingham table covers, vintage posters, biscuit jars on the counter and even the wooden windows, everything screams late 80s and 90s. The food here is typical Hyderabadi, along with a special focus on nostalgic bakery treats like cream buns, dilpasand, tutti frutti biscuit, chand biscuit and lukhmi.

3. Roy’s Pizzeria

One of the city’s most viral retro spots, Roy’s Pizzeria is a full-blown 90s time capsule. From neon signs and cassette tapes to arcade games and karaoke corners, every detail is designed to recreate the decade. The experience goes beyond decor, turning a simple pizza outing into a playful throwback to simpler times. This neon-themed place in Secunderabad is the perfect place to hang out on a quiet weekday.

4. 90’s Authentic Kitchen

As the name suggests, 90s Authentic Kitchen is perhaps the most literal “time capsule” on your list, designed specifically to trigger memories of a 90s Indian childhood. Located in Kukatpally, it uses its interior as a visual storytelling device. The walls are a gallery of 90s nostalgia, featuring movie legends, classic cartoons like Swat Kats and Dexter’s Laboratory, and displays of vintage gadgets. They specialize in South Indian comfort food served in traditional steel tiffins, with unique items like Tamalapaaku Paneer (Betel Leaf Paneer) and Jeera Lemon Goli Soda.

5. Old Town 80s Cafe

Old Town 80s Cafe in Tarnaka does not try to bring the vintage vibe with heavy wooden accents or retro decor pieces. It simply tries to replicate the vibe of a pre-Internet neighbourhood hangout where one could spend hours without feeling rushed. They successfully do it with their unpretentious, warm decor that feels like home rather than a food spot. While it serves Continental fare, it is recognised for innovative beverages and unique snack options at an affordable price point.