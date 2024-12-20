Remarks against Harish Rao: BRS files complaint with Speaker against Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday, December 19, lodged a complaint with Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad against Telangana R&B minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for his remarks against its senior leader T Harish Rao.

BRS MLAs submitted a representation to the Speaker, seeking appropriate action against the minister for his “unparliamentary language” in the Assembly.

The BRS MLAs stated that the minister violated the legislative rules including rule 319 (ii and iii), rule 320 and rule 45, making baseless allegations and personal allegations without the prior notice and permission of the speaker, while the House is in progress.

Prasad assured to examine the Assembly records and take necessary action.

The Telangana minister alleged that Rao amassed wealth worth Rs 10,000 crore during his tenure as a minister during the BRS tenure.