Remarks against Prophet: Massive protest held outside Indian Consulate in New York

New York: A huge protest was held outside Indian Consulate in New York on Friday demanding punishment for those who made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Protests also took place in other states of the US and various other countries across the world.

These protests across the world broke out after the then BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed

The remarks have also led to backlash from the gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Iran. Many countries demanded a public apology for the remarks.

Although BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal from the party, the protestors are demanding the arrest of the leaders.

They are of the opinion that mere suspension of the leader from the party will not lead to a full stop to such remarks. Some of them even demanded capital punishment for the political leaders.

Protests in India

In India, protests broke out in various cities on Friday against the remarks on Prophet.

In Delhi, the protesters massed outside the historic Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a demonstration on the varsity campus and demanded the arrest of Sharma. They raised slogans and also held placards that read — ‘Blasphemy is RSS’s inborn language, Save India from them, Arrest Nupur Sharma’ and ‘Stop Attacking Muslim’.

Tension mounted in Jammu’s Bhaderwah and some areas of Kishtwar prompting authorities to impose a curfew while parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown.

In Srinagar, protests were held at Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora and other places with the demonstrators holding placards.

Protests also broke out at several places in Uttar Pradesh

In Prayagraj, Police used tear gas and batons to disperse the demonstrators.