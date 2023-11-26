Remembering 26/11 attack: A pictorial tribute

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th November 2023 7:32 pm IST
Mumbai: Police Commissioner of Mumbai Vivek Phansalkar pays tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists during 26/11 attack, on its 15th anniversary, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Sushila Baban Ughade breaks down while paying homage to her husband Baban Baloo Ughade who lost his life in the 26/11 terrorists attack on its 15th anniversary, at his memorial inside the Cama and Albess hospital in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: A police official pays homage to 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble at Girgaum Chowpatty on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: NCP MP Supriya Sula pays homage to 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble at Girgaum Chowpatty on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: A police official pays tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists during 26/11 attack, on its 15th anniversary in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Police personnel pay tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists during 26/11 attack, on its 15th anniversary in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th November 2023 7:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button