Old cracks within Congress resurface in Medak ahead of LS polls

By Vivek Bhoomi

Hyderabad: Congress’ candidate for the Medak Lok Sabha segment Neelam Madhu had a bitter experience right in front of forest minister Konda Surekha when the latter tried to broker peace between Kata Srinivas Goud and Madhu, who contested against each other in Patancheru in the recent Assembly elections.

The rift benefited the sitting BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who won from Patancheru assembly constituency for the third time.

Rift resurfaces

When Surekha and Madhu went to Goud’s house on Wednesday, April 3, the latter’s wife, Kata Sudharani couldn’t control her emotions and poured out her heart in front of Surekha. Sudharani said that when Madhu competed against Goud and contested on a BSP ticket, and when Madhu criticised Goud, she was devastated and wanted to slap him. She said that Madhu “lacked common sense.”

Madhu, who was right beside Surekha wanted to say something, but Sudharani made a hand gesture asking him to stop. He obliged.

She went on to say that because Madhu stayed in the contest, her husband lost the Assembly election by a narrow margin, and that otherwise, he would have won that election.

Madhu maintained his cool as if he regretted his decision to contest, and said that such things do happen in politics.

Surekha consoled Sudharani and all of them sat and discussed how they needed to work together to ensure Congress’ victory in Medak, which Surekha said, will be given as a gift to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The interaction between Surekha and Sudharani went viral on social media on Thursday.

Though the Karyakarthas of the Patancheru constituency who have been loyal to Srinivas Goud (Congress’ Patancheru in-charge) seem to be working unitedly to ensure the victory of Congress in the Medak Lok Sabha segment, it needs to be seen whether the two leaders will work together, despite their wounds from the lost assembly election still being fresh.