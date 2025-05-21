‘Remove posts in 5 hrs’: HC raps Abhijit Iyer Mitra for vulgar language against women journalists

"If you fail to remove within five hours, I will order an FIR against you," Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav told Mitra's counsel.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st May 2025 3:06 pm IST
The image displays two photos- on the left is Newslaundry journalist Manisha Pandey and on the right is internet persona Abhijit Iyer Mitra
Newslaundry journalist Manisha Pandey (left) Abhijit Iyer Mitra (right)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 21, rapped commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra for his alleged defamatory and abusive social media posts against nine women journalists of media house Newslaundry and asked him to remove the posts within five hours.

The court was hearing a plea by nine women journalists of Newslaundry and sought an injunction and damages of Rs 2 crore from Mitra for his “defamatory, false, malicious and unsubstantiated allegations” published on X.

Mitra had posted vulgar remarks from February to May this year, addressing the women journalists as “prostitutes” and that their workplace is a “brothel.”

“These kinds of languages, whatever may be the background, can these against women be permissible in the society? First you remove the posts then we will hear you. If you fail to remove within five hours, I will order an FIR against you,” Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav told Mitra’s counsel, who sought to defend the posts.

Mitra’s counsel said the words used in the posts were not correct and agreed to take down the posts.

The court posted the matter on May 26.

(With PTI inputs)

