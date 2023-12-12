Remove rumble strips on roads, flyovers in Hyderabad, demand residents

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents have once again started demanding the removal of rumble strips on roads and flyovers in the city.

On social media, netizens claim that these strips are causing spine and elbow pain.

Why are there rumble strips on flyovers and roads in Hyderabad?

Rumble strips are installed on roads and flyovers in various cities to alert drivers of potential dangers. Although intended to force drivers to slow down and prevent accidents, they are causing spine pain.

Due to this drawback, netizens have previously raised concerns after noticing the presence of rumble strips on newly constructed roads and flyovers in the city. Earlier, the issue gained attention when photos of the Indira Park to VST steel bridge went viral on social media, prompting objections from many netizens regarding the strips on several flyovers in the city.

Also Read Rumble strips on flyovers in Hyderabad trigger public outcry

Demand by netizens

The latest demand for the removal of rumble strips on roads and flyovers in Hyderabad arose after an X handle called ‘Team Road Squad’ shared a video of a two-wheeler struggling due to the strips.

Dear sir @revanth_anumula ..

These white lines(rumble strips) are back breaking lines.



People are suffering.



Please consider reviewing this issue and help citizens https://t.co/gLef12Yfn9 — Team Road Squad🚦🚴‍♀️ (@Team_Road_Squad) December 11, 2023

Reacting to the video, many netizens also started demanding the removal of rumble strips.

It remains to be seen how the current government will address the demand for the removal of rumble strips on roads and flyovers in Hyderabad without compromising on road safety.