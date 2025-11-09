Remove your burqa, then enter: Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur hospital staff to woman

Tabassum tried to visit her sister-in-law, who had delivered a baby at the hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th November 2025 8:46 pm IST
Guru Teg Bahadur government hospital
Tabassum, was not allowed at the Guru Teg Bahadur government hospital in New Delhi

A Muslim woman wearing a burqa was reportedly denied entry at Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur government hospital despite having a valid gatepass.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday, November 7, when Tabassum tried to visit her sister-in-law, who had delivered a baby at the hospital. A video of her narrating the incident emerged on social media platforms, where she alleged that the female security staff had an issue with her attire.

When she showed them the gate pass, they ignored her but allowed others inside.

Speaking to reporters, Tabassum said, “The guard looked at my burqa and said, ‘You cannot go inside wearing this.’ I asked for the rule, but she refused to explain.”

Soon, she was joined by the other members of her family. “This is shameful. Are Muslims now to be humiliated even for visiting their sick relatives?” said one relative, who also recorded the incident.

Meanwhile, Prof Irfan Ahmed, a sociologist at Jamia Millia Islamia, said such incidents are becoming day-by-day common in the country. “First it was schools and colleges, now even hospitals? Such acts push minorities to feel unsafe even in essential public spaces. This is unacceptable,” he said.

The incident has shed light on the growing animosity against Muslims and other religious minorities in India.

