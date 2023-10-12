Removed hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts from platform: X CEO Linda Yaccarino

This comes after the EU Commissioner told Elon Musk, the owner of X, to send back a “prompt, accurate, and complete response” to his request in the next 24 hours.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:39 pm IST
New Delhi: Linda Yaccarino, X CEO, on Thursday said that the microblogging platform has removed hundreds of “Hamas-linked accounts” and “taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content” since the attack on Israel.

“We continue to respond promptly to law enforcement requests from around the world, including EU member states,” she said in a letter to EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, posted on X.

“Today we responded to the European Commission’s letter seeking an update on how we are responding to this conflict. Our work is ongoing,” Yaccarino wrote.

The EU commissioner had warned Musk, saying that his X platform “is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU” after Hamas attacks in Israel.

In a letter addressed to Musk, Breton said that following the “terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel”, they have indications that “your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU”.

Moreover, in the letter X CEO also mentioned that “so far, we have responded to more than 80 take down requests received in the EU within required timelines in a diligent and objective manner. We will continue to respond to law enforcement authority requests in a timely manner and as required by the applicable laws.”

