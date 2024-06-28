Renowned MMA fighter Jeff Monson embraces Islam

A renowned American-born Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, boxer, and submission grappler, Jeffrey William Monson, recently announced his conversion to Islam.

A video clip of Monson pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of a scholar in an Islamic center in Moscow, Russia’s capital, has been widely circulated on social media platforms.

Monson’s decision to adopt Islam was a personal decision resulting from years of introspection and exploration of various religious beliefs.

During a press conference, Monson said, “This journey has been one of profound transformation. Over the years, I have sought meaning and purpose in my life, and I found that Islam resonates with my values and beliefs. It provides me with a sense of peace and fulfillment that I have been searching for.”

MMA dövüşçüsü Jeff Monson, Rusya'nın başkenti Moskova'da şehadet getirerek Müslüman olduktan sonra ilk açıklaması:



"Filistin'in bu zor zamanlarında kardeşlerimin yanında olabilmek için İslam'ı benimsedim."



Allah hidayetini kabul etsin cesur yürek 🤲🏼

Who is Jeff Monson?

Monson, a 53-year-old, was born in St. Paul, the capital of the American state of Minnesota. He is a world champion in jiu-jitsu and a former mixed martial arts star.

In March 2013, he announced his intention to change his nationality to Russian after spending most of his career under the American flag.

In 2018, Monson obtained a Russian passport and was elected to the House of Representatives of a district in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Province.

Monson opened a jiu-jitsu and wrestling school in Ufa in 2020 and became a deputy in the Russian Republic of Bashkiria in 2023 for the United Russia party.