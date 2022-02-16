Renowned music composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

He was 69 and breathed his last in the Criticare Hospital where he was admitted for certain post-Covid issues.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 16th February 2022 9:19 am IST
Bappi Lahiri (Twitter)

Mumbai: Veteran singer-music director Bappi Lahiri — who wielded the baton at the age of 17 — passed away here late on Tuesday night, an official said.

Born in West Bengal, Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film ‘Daadu’ and launched his Bollywood career with a film, ‘Nanha Shikari’.

He shot to global fame with his chartbusting music for “Disco Dancer” and the song ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja…”, and later the superhit music for “Zakhmee”, “Lahu Ke Do Rang”.

Prominent Bollywood personalities have expressed shock and condoled the demise of Lahiri, who was fondly known as ‘Bappi Da’ in the industry.

