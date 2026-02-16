Renowned UAE-based Indian photographer Ramesh Shukla passes away

Abu Dhabi: Renowned United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian photographer Ramesh Shukla, widely regarded as the man who visually chronicled the early history of the Emirates, passed away on Sunday, February 15. He was 87.

Shukla died following a cardiac arrest at Rashid Hospital in Dubai. He is survived by his wife and son.

Shukla was known as the “royal photographer having documented some of the country’s most significant political, cultural and social milestones over more than six decades. His lens captured defining moments in the nation’s formation and growth, earning him deep respect acrosrs the region.

A life dedicated to the UAE

Born in India, Shukla arrived in the UAE by boat from Mumbai in 1965, at a time when the country was still in its formative years. He quickly established himself as a trusted photographer, gaining access to key national events and building close professional ties with the leadership.

Among his most iconic works was the historic photograph of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan signing the declaration that formed the UAE on December 2, 1971. The image remains one of the most enduring visual records of the country’s founding.

Over the decades, Shukla documented the transformation of the Emirates from desert settlements into a modern global hub, capturing moments that became part of the nation’s visual memory.

Despite suffering multiple heart attacks over the past year, Shukla remained committed to his work and returned to photography each time after recovery.

Tributes pour in

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid tribute to the late photographer in a post on X on Monday.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ramesh Shukla, who captured the early journey of the UAE and preserved defining moments in our nation’s history and visual memory,” he wrote.

“He devoted six decades to the Emirates and its people with deep loyalty and love.”

— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 16, 2026

The Indian Embassy in the UAE also expressed condolences, describing Shukla as a legendary photographer and a cultural bridge between India and the Emirates.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ramesh Shukla, the legendary photographer who chronicled the UAE’s history through his iconic lens. A true bridge between India and the UAE, his legacy lives on through his work,” the embassy said in a statement.