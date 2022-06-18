Renuka Chowdhury should apologize for grabbing cop’s collar: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Officers Association on Friday strongly condemned the behaviour of congress party leader Renuka Chowdary during the party’s protest in the city on Thursday.

Chowdhury had grabbed a policeman’s collar as she was being taken away from the scene by other police officers.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

The association warned that such behaviour won’t be tolerated. “Her rude behaviour towards the officer is clearly visible in many videos. The officer can be seen standing aside and Renuka Chowdary pulled him and grabbed the officer by collar with an intimidating tone while she was being arrested.” said the members of the association.

City police officers association president, Nalla Sankar Reddy demanded that she must tender an unconditional apology to the police officer. The association’s members appealed to the political party representatives not to target the duty-bound police force who are doing their legitimate duties.

“We are working round the clock to maintain law and order. It is seen that some political functionaries are habituated to resorting to irresponsible acts with an intention to demoralize officers and the police force. Obstructing a public servant from discharging his/her duty is a punishable offence,” said Sankar Reddy.

After the incident on Thursday, Chowdhury explained that it was not her intention to humiliate the police officer. “I was losing my balance and reached to hold his shoulder. My hand slipped and I held on to his collar,” she said.

The police officer, who is a sub-inspector at the Panjagutta PS, filed a complaint and a case was booked against Chowdhury under IPC sections 151, 140, 147, 149, 341, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).