Replace Gandhi with Savarkar on currency, rename Parliament after him: Hindu Mahasabha

Mahasabha leaders said this will be true tribute to Savarkar, a freedom fighter and former president of the Hindu Mahasabha, from the Modi government.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2023 6:00 pm IST
'Which leader made mercy petitions to British?' WBCS question takes dig at Savarkar
Veer Savarkar.

Meerut: The All India Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday demanded that the image of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes be replaced with that of V D Savarkar and other freedom fighters.

In an open letter to the Government of India, the Hindu Mahasabha also asked for renaming the road leading to the Parliament House after Savarkar.

Mahasabha leaders said this will be true tribute to Savarkar, a freedom fighter and former president of the Hindu Mahasabha, from the Modi government.

Also Read
Savarkar theme park, museum to come up: Maha tourism minister

Savarkar’s 58th death anniversary was observed at the office of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Sharda Road by performing havan puja and rituals on Sunday.

Presiding over the programme, National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Pandit Ashok Sharma said Savarkar was a great historical revolutionary in India’s freedom struggle.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2023 6:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button